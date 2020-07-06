Omnia Media Chooses Snibble As Short-Form Mobile Platform
Deal Puts More Popular Social Gaming Content on Snibble’s Gen Z Mobile PlatformTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snibble, the premium social video platform for Gen Z, designed by Gen Z, has announced a content licensing agreement with Omnia Media, a leading gaming content company, that will further expand Snibble’s line-up of popular gaming content.
The deal gives Snibble full North American rights to short-form content from Omnia Media’s popular gaming video content brands, Arcade Cloud, BCC Gaming and Wisecrack, further increasing Snibble’s line-up of videos for audiences who are passionate about gaming and esports.
Commenting on the deal, Snibble CEO Blair Currie said, “Omnia is the world’s largest digital-first media network curating content that serves fan communities who are passionate about gaming culture. This agreement broadens our gaming offering, providing Snibble viewers with an even wider choice of gaming videos to watch and share.”
BCC Gaming is the largest Fortnite community video brand and provides Snibble’s US audiences with daily video gameplay highlights from the multi-player video game’s 250 million global users. Arcade Cloud showcases an array of original short-form animated and live-action content for gamers, including its popular Fortnite-inspired series The Squad. Wisecrack is the smart-and-funny media brand for Gen Z and millennials, helping millions of fans each month dive into the deeper meaning of movies, TV shows, video games, and pop culture.
"Our gaming video content reaches millions of viewers on a variety of digital platforms and our agreement with Snibble will allow us to expand that reach to meet our goal of being everywhere gamers are watching content," says Greg Kampanis, SVP & GM at Omnia Media. "Gamers are particularly on the cutting edge of delivery platforms so we're looking forward to reaching an even wider, connected Gen Z audience with what Snibble offers."
“Gaming is a major passion point for both male and female segments of our Gen Z audience”, said Neale Halliday, Snibble Chief Customer Officer. “And they’re not just playing, over 70% of gamers also watch gaming videos. Gaming is a social phenomenon, with over 40% of US teenagers using gaming to stay in touch.”
The partnership adds to Snibble’s existing content portfolio of videos for gamers, giving the platform added resonance to its Gen Z audience. “Gaming culture is like music culture, an incredibly powerful social force that promotes self-expression,” says Snibble Founder and Chief Product Officer Andy Shortt. “Gaming is a great catalyst for conversations about a lot more than just gaming. We built Snibble to be a social video platform where users can easily find the content that interests them, and use it to interact with their friends. We’re a trigger for conversations”
“Omnia manages top rated video content and they were impressed by the quality of our platform,” said Currie. “Snibble is designed for mobile consumption. Short bites of sharable video that create social engagement when people are out and about. This is new entertainment and these are new viewing occasions, offering additional revenue for repurposed content.”
About Snibble
Snibble combines all-premium, short-form video with seamless social functionality. The free app lets users share videos about the subjects that interest them. Headquartered in Toronto but focused on the U.S. Gen Z market, Snibble was created by a group of global ad professionals with a vision to make digital better. Aligned with that vision, Snibble delivers a better social video experience to users, fair compensation to content providers, and a less cluttered environment for advertisers to reach customers. For more information, visit www.snibblecorp.com.
About Omnia Media
Based in Los Angeles, Omnia Media is a digital first media company super-serving a global fan community passionate about gaming culture through the production and distribution of original content that gamers really care about. Omnia Media builds brands and communities around top tier talent and content, resulting in a publishing portfolio that has amassed over two billion monthly views and a social media footprint of over 200 million followers across social media and linear platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Amazon and Roku. Omnia Media is a wholly owned subsidiary of international media and content company Blue Ant Media.
