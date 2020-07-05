RE: Shaftsbury Barracks- Lost ATVer - Search Underway
UPDATE: Gage Capen has been located and transported to safety. The Vermont State Police would like to thank Pownal Fire & Rescue for their assistance with this incident.
Sgt Luke Hall
CASE#: 20B302194
DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at 2302 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Timbered region between County Road in Pownal (VT) and Sucker Pond in Stamford (VT)
VIOLATION: Lost ATVer
The Vermont State Police are searching for a lost ATVer who made contact with 911 operators requesting assistance on July 4, 2020 at 2302 hours. The subject has been identified as Gage Capen, age 21, of Proctor (VT). Last contact with Capen was at about 0230 hours July 5, 2020.
Search crews are currently searching commonly traveled corridors and trails between County Road in Pownal and Sucker Pond in Stamford. Agencies involved in the search at this time are the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and members of the Pownal Fire Department.
