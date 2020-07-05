Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Shaftsbury Barracks- Lost ATVer - Search Underway

UPDATE: Gage Capen has been located and transported to safety.  The Vermont State Police would like to thank Pownal Fire & Rescue for their assistance with this incident.

 

Sgt Luke Hall

 

 

From: Hall, Lucas via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, July 5, 2020 4:22 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Shaftsbury Barracks- Lost ATVer - Search Underway

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302194

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Luke Hall                             

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at 2302 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Timbered region between County Road in Pownal (VT) and Sucker Pond in Stamford (VT)

VIOLATION: Lost ATVer

 

The Vermont State Police are searching for a lost ATVer who made contact with 911 operators requesting assistance on July 4, 2020 at 2302 hours.  The subject has been identified as Gage Capen, age 21, of Proctor (VT). Last contact with Capen was at about 0230 hours July 5, 2020.

 

Search crews are currently searching commonly traveled corridors and trails between County Road in Pownal and Sucker Pond in Stamford.  Agencies involved in the search at this time are the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and members of the Pownal Fire Department.

 

Sergeant Luke Hall

Patrol Commander

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B

96 Airport Road,

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

 

Office: (802) 442-5421

Cell: (802)

Email: Lucas.Hall@Vermont.Gov

 

 

 

