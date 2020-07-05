Middlesex Barracks/Violation of Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A302758

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2020 1809 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Ivan M. Alcide

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a family fight in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Ivan Alcide had violated numerous conditions of release and violated an active abuse prevention order. Alcide was located at his residence and taken into police custody without incident. Alcide was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing and later lodged at the Northeast Correctional Complex.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/06/2020 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, Saint Johnsbury, VT

BAIL: 2,500

MUG SHOT: N/A