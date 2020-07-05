Middlesex Barracks/Violation of Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A302758
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2020 1809 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Ivan M. Alcide
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a family fight in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Ivan Alcide had violated numerous conditions of release and violated an active abuse prevention order. Alcide was located at his residence and taken into police custody without incident. Alcide was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing and later lodged at the Northeast Correctional Complex.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/06/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, Saint Johnsbury, VT
BAIL: 2,500
MUG SHOT: N/A