Royalton Barracks / Violation of Relief Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202072

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: VSP-Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2020 at 22:02 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel,VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: India Rose Tweedie

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel,VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/04/2020 at approximately 20:02 hours, Vermont State Police received a call stating that Tweedie was in violation of an abuse prevention order. Upon arrival Tweedie was found in the residence, arrested, and taken in for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 12:30 AM

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.