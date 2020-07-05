Royalton Barracks / Violation of Relief Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202072
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: VSP-Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/04/2020 at 22:02 HRS
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel,VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: India Rose Tweedie
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel,VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 81
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/04/2020 at approximately 20:02 hours, Vermont State Police received a call stating that Tweedie was in violation of an abuse prevention order. Upon arrival Tweedie was found in the residence, arrested, and taken in for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 12:30 AM
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.