Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 51 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,229 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Violation of Relief Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202072

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski                            

STATION: VSP-Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2020 at 22:02 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel,VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: India Rose Tweedie                                               

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel,VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/04/2020 at approximately 20:02 hours, Vermont State Police received a call stating that Tweedie was in violation of an abuse prevention order. Upon arrival Tweedie was found in the residence, arrested, and taken in for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at 12:30 AM            

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Violation of Relief Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.