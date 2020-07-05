Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A202846

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                             

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2020 between the hours of 8AM-5PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 230 Lake Brook Dr, Georgia VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance on any information in regards to a home break in at the residence at 230 Lake Brook Dr in Georgia on the date of 07/03/20 between the hours of 8AM-5PM.

 

The following items were stolen:

-an undisclosed amount of cash

-.92 Carat cushion cut diamond engagement ring as well as a wedding band. (Picture attached).

-Signed baseball bat (unknown)

 

Please contact Trooper Hartman with any information or tips on the above incident.

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov

 

