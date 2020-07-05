St. Albans Barracks/ Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202846
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2020 between the hours of 8AM-5PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 230 Lake Brook Dr, Georgia VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance on any information in regards to a home break in at the residence at 230 Lake Brook Dr in Georgia on the date of 07/03/20 between the hours of 8AM-5PM.
The following items were stolen:
-an undisclosed amount of cash
-.92 Carat cushion cut diamond engagement ring as well as a wedding band. (Picture attached).
-Signed baseball bat (unknown)
Please contact Trooper Hartman with any information or tips on the above incident.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
802-524-5993