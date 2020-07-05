Westminster Barracks / DUI Drug

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20B103002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2020 at 1816 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Back Windham Rd. Townshend

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs (title 23 section 1201)

 

ACCUSED: Morgan E. Powers                                               

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                Trooper Steeves, Sergeant Wood and myself responded to a call for an

unconscious driver pulled off to the side of Back Windham Rd. in Townshend.

The driver had been revived with Narcan by rescue and was alert upon our

arrival. When we spoke with Morgan Powers he advised us that he had used heroin

earlier, just before driving. I went through the standardized Field Sobriety

tests with Powers road side. He was subsequently arrested for DUI Drugs. We took

Powers into custody and transported him back to the Westminster Barracks for

processing. Powers was issued a citation and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2020 at 1330 hours          

COURT: Brattleboro   

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

