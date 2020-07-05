Westminster Barracks / DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B103002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2020 at 1816 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Back Windham Rd. Townshend
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs (title 23 section 1201)
ACCUSED: Morgan E. Powers
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Trooper Steeves, Sergeant Wood and myself responded to a call for an
unconscious driver pulled off to the side of Back Windham Rd. in Townshend.
The driver had been revived with Narcan by rescue and was alert upon our
arrival. When we spoke with Morgan Powers he advised us that he had used heroin
earlier, just before driving. I went through the standardized Field Sobriety
tests with Powers road side. He was subsequently arrested for DUI Drugs. We took
Powers into custody and transported him back to the Westminster Barracks for
processing. Powers was issued a citation and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2020 at 1330 hours
COURT: Brattleboro
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.