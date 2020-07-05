SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT/TOWN OF POWNAL
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302169
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 3, 2020 at 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Richard Brown
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 3, 2020 at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers from
the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a family fight at a residence
located on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. Subsequent investigation revealed
that the accused, Richard Brown (22) of Bennington, VT assaulted a family member
with a hammer, causing injury. Brown was subsequently arrested for 1st Degree
Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. A judge was contacted and conditions of release were set for Brown. Brown was then transferred into the custody of Probation & Parole. Brown is expected to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court on July 6, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/20 at 0815
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.