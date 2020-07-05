Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT/TOWN OF POWNAL

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker                          

STATION: Shaftsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 3, 2020 at 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Richard Brown                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 3, 2020 at approximately 1900 hours, Troopers from

the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a report of a family fight at a residence

located on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. Subsequent investigation revealed

that the accused, Richard Brown (22) of Bennington, VT assaulted a family member

with a hammer, causing injury. Brown was subsequently arrested for 1st Degree

Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. A judge was contacted and conditions of release were set for Brown. Brown was then transferred into the custody of Probation & Parole. Brown is expected to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court on July 6, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/20 at 0815          

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT/TOWN OF POWNAL

