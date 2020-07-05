Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Road Closure Intersection rt 18 and Lower Waterford Road

Traffic alert – Intersection route 18 and Lower Waterford Road

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Johnsbury State Police

 

Press Release –Route 18 closed between Remick road and Cemetery road  

Route 18 closed between Remick road and Cemetery road  due to traffic accident 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

 

Samantha Sumner

Emergency Communications Dispatcher 

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

 

Road Closure Intersection rt 18 and Lower Waterford Road

