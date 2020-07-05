Road Closure Intersection rt 18 and Lower Waterford Road

Traffic alert – Intersection route 18 and Lower Waterford Road

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Johnsbury State Police

Press Release –Route 18 closed between Remick road and Cemetery road

Route 18 closed between Remick road and Cemetery road due to traffic accident

This incident is expected to last for until further notice Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

Samantha Sumner

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173