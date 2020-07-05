Road Closure Intersection rt 18 and Lower Waterford Road
Traffic alert – Intersection route 18 and Lower Waterford Road
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Johnsbury State Police
Press Release –Route 18 closed between Remick road and Cemetery road
Route 18 closed between Remick road and Cemetery road due to traffic accident
This incident is expected to last for until further notice Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
Samantha Sumner
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173