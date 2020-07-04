Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks/Negligent Operation-100 in a 65 zone/20A102843

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102843

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise                              

STATION: VSP Williston                    

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020/ 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 MM74.4 NB, Richmond

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation 100/65 zone

ACCUSED: Cole B. Rutledge                                               

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 4th at approximately 1300 hours VSP Williston Troopers were conducting pro-active motor vehicle enforcement on Interstate 89 in Richmond to decrease aggressive driving as well as serious bodily injury and fatal collisions for the holiday weekend. At that time, Troopers observed a Ford Fusion traveling north on I89 at a very high rate of speed. The Ford Fusion was subsequently observed on radar at 100 mph. The operator of the vehicle, Cole B. Rutledge 22 y/o of Duxbury VT was issued a criminal citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court for September 22, 2020. Rutledge was also issued a civil traffic ticket for 100 in a 65mph zone - $530.00 and 2 points.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020- 0815 hours           

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

