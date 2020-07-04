Williston Barracks/Negligent Operation-100 in a 65 zone/20A102843
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102843
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020/ 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 MM74.4 NB, Richmond
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation 100/65 zone
ACCUSED: Cole B. Rutledge
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 4th at approximately 1300 hours VSP Williston Troopers were conducting pro-active motor vehicle enforcement on Interstate 89 in Richmond to decrease aggressive driving as well as serious bodily injury and fatal collisions for the holiday weekend. At that time, Troopers observed a Ford Fusion traveling north on I89 at a very high rate of speed. The Ford Fusion was subsequently observed on radar at 100 mph. The operator of the vehicle, Cole B. Rutledge 22 y/o of Duxbury VT was issued a criminal citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court for September 22, 2020. Rutledge was also issued a civil traffic ticket for 100 in a 65mph zone - $530.00 and 2 points.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020- 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.