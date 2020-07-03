20B102994/Burglary/Westminster Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102994
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Trenosky
STATION: VSP-Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 254 2382
DATE/TIME: 06-16-20 thru 07-03-20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pierce Ridge, Londonderry, VT 05148
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unk.
VICTIM: Luke Spiess
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Griswold, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07-03-20, the Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in the town of Londonderry. Upon arrival, It was determined that sometime between June 16 & July 3, an unknown perpetrator(s) entered into a locked residence by way of force. Anyone that may have seen anything suspicious in the Pierce Ridge area of Londonderry is asked to contact the state police at 802-254-2382 and reference case # 20B102994.
