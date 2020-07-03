Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 55 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,228 in the last 365 days.

20B102994/Burglary/Westminster Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B102994

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Max Trenosky                           

STATION: VSP-Westminster               

CONTACT#: 802 254 2382

 

DATE/TIME: 06-16-20 thru 07-03-20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pierce Ridge, Londonderry, VT 05148

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:   Unk.                                            

 

VICTIM: Luke Spiess

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Griswold, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07-03-20, the Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in the town of Londonderry.  Upon arrival, It was determined that sometime between June 16 & July 3, an unknown perpetrator(s) entered into a locked residence by way of force.  Anyone that may have seen anything suspicious in the Pierce Ridge area of Londonderry is asked to contact the state police at 802-254-2382 and reference case # 20B102994.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

20B102994/Burglary/Westminster Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.