20B102994/Burglary/Westminster Barracks

CASE#: 20B102994

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Trenosky

STATION: VSP-Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 254 2382

DATE/TIME: 06-16-20 thru 07-03-20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pierce Ridge, Londonderry, VT 05148

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unk.

VICTIM: Luke Spiess

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Griswold, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07-03-20, the Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in the town of Londonderry. Upon arrival, It was determined that sometime between June 16 & July 3, an unknown perpetrator(s) entered into a locked residence by way of force. Anyone that may have seen anything suspicious in the Pierce Ridge area of Londonderry is asked to contact the state police at 802-254-2382 and reference case # 20B102994.

