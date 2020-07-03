Mattress Warehouse Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Woodbridge, VA
Showing its continued growth and stability, Mattress Warehouse announces the grand opening of its newest location near Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, VA.WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location in Woodbridge, VA near the Potomac Mills Mall.
The new store, located at 2680 Opitz Blvd is the newest in the family-owned bedding chain with nearly 300 stores. Open seven days a week to serve its guests, the new location features major brand name mattresses from TEMPUR-Pedic, Kingsdown, Serta, Sealy, Nectar and many more. The store also carries a wide variety of pillows, protectors and sleep accessories as well as an extensive selection of adjustable bases.
The store also upholds the Mattress Warehouse Clean Shop Promise, which includes extensive cleaning and sanitization efforts, the use of masks and social distancing practices and disposable pillow and mattress covers so guests can try the products risk free. Mattress Warehouse also provides the ability for guests to book a private appointment in the store to try products at their leisure without being exposed to other guests.
Mattress Warehouse approaches the mattress buying process differently than most mattress retailers. All customers start with the patented bedMATCH™ sleep diagnostic system. This sleep technology uses a range of measurements and calculations to determine the mattress recommendations that are right for each individuals support needs. The sleep experts in-store then assist the customer in determining which of these recommendations is best. Mattress buying has truly never been easier!
Mattress Warehouse also offers a one-year price guarantee that ensures customers are getting the best price. If you find the same mattress for a better price within the first year of purchase, Mattress Warehouse will match that price, plus 50% of the difference. Customers can rest assured they are making the right choice.
About Mattress Warehouse:
Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American mattress retailer with nearly 300 throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for over 30 years, the Mattress Warehouse mission is to provide each customer with an improved quality of sleep through the best products at the best prices. Their bedMATCH diagnostic system ensures a relaxed and educational buying process resulting in the right mattress for everyone, every time. Visit sleephappens.com to find a location near you.
