Equita Financial Network Announces New Member Firm AegleWealth to the Platform

Equita, a community of independent, women-led financial planning firms nationwide, is excited to announce that AegleWealth in Tennessee has joined its platform.

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equita Financial Network, Inc., a community of independent, women-led financial planning firms nationwide, is excited to announce that AegleWealth in Tennessee has joined its platform as a Member Firm.

Founded by Stefanie Crowe in 2020, AegleWealth is a fee-only wealth management firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The firm’s mission is to help clients create a workable plan that accommodates life today and puts them on the path toward realizing long-term goals. AegleWealth’s vision is to create a world where people feel financially and economically empowered, achieved through education and application of sound strategy and tactics.

The inspiration for AegleWealth’s name is “Aegle,” a lesser-known Greek goddess of radiant good health. “Engaging with money — whether you have a lot or a little — can be rife with stress, anxiety, confusion, fear, and panic,” says Crowe. “A lot goes into wealth-building and a lot goes into well-being; when the two intersect and work together, life is good. We are excited to join the Equita community and to help spread this mission to a wider range of clients.”

“Katie and I are thrilled to have Stefanie and her firm AegleWealth join Equita. Stefanie shares the values that are the cornerstone for firms in the Equita community, and we are so excited to support her in her vision for her firm,” says Bridget Venus Grimes, CFP®, co-founder of Equita Financial Network.

Crowe is a wealth advisory and bank veteran, an entrepreneur, and an angel investor. She has 20-plus years in the wealth and bank industry. Before founding AegleWealth, she served as a wealth strategist for Stone Bridge Asset Management, a registered investment advisory firm in Chattanooga, Tennessee. From 2006 to 2015, she served as an executive for a de novo bank for which she facilitated the launch of a Trust & Wealth division among other duties. Before joining the de novo, she spent over a decade with Bank of America/US Trust (and predecessor NationsBank) advising affluent families with wealth-building strategies to include trust and estate management, investments, private banking, and charitable planning.

Crowe is passionate about helping women investors, leaders, and entrepreneurs succeed and reach their full potential, which naturally fits with Equita’s mission. She is a co-founder of and general partner with The JumpFund, an angel fund supporting female-led ventures in the Southeastern U.S. Crowe is a frequent speaker on topics related to wealth-building, entrepreneurship, leadership, and community-building. She has served on at least a dozen nonprofit boards, including The United Way of Greater Chattanooga, The Women’s Fund, Chattanooga Women's Leadership Institute, and Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. She obtained her BA in Anthropology from the University of Notre Dame (1991) and her MBA from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (2003). She is a graduate of Cannon Trust School.

About Equita Financial Network

Equita Financial Network is a collaboration of independent, women-led financial planning firms. Equita’s mission is to help women financial planners succeed by providing an excellent business platform and a collaborative community of women CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals. Founded by Katie Burke, CFP®, and Bridget Venus Grimes, CFP®, Equita provides a business platform to each Member Firm with the resources it needs to operate a financial planning practice. It also provides Member Firms a network with which to collaborate, share best practices and resources, and identify succession planning options. Learn more at www.equitafn.com.

