Enavate Named to Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2020

Enavate, a Denver-based Microsoft Dynamics Microsoft Gold Partner and NetSuite 5-Star Provider, has been ranked #11 on Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2020.
Being recognized as one of the top 100 VARs is a testament to our team and their continued focus on customer excellence.”DENVER, CO, USA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enavate, a Denver-based Microsoft Dynamics Microsoft Gold Partner and NetSuite 5-Star Provider, has been ranked #11 on Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2020. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
“Five years ago, Enavate was formed with the vision of providing a fresh perspective to the world of ERP implementations. With the goal of helping transform businesses and the lives they touch, we have built a culture of empowerment, innovation and teamwork, which has resulted in transformative solutions for our customers,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate. “Being recognized as one of the top 100 VARs is a testament to our team and their continued focus on customer excellence.”
“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott’s Insights). “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”
A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at www.erpglobalinsights.com.
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009. He has covered this market for nearly 29 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.
About Enavate
Enavate is a Microsoft Gold Partner and NetSuite 5-Star Provider committed to bringing transformational software solutions and services to our partners and customers worldwide. Enavate partners with businesses in North America to implement, upgrade and make the most of their software platforms; provides managed services; and partners with Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) globally to provide consulting, upgrades, re-architecture, maintenance and implementation support. Visit enavate.com to learn more.
