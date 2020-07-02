Palm Beach Gardens, Florida New-Construction Contemporary to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

I'm ecstatic to partner with Concierge on another one of my listings. I know that Concierge will deliver unparalleled worldwide marketing and exposure for the property, all on an accelerated timeline.” — Ray Carrano, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens, 8335 Kelso Drive, a new-construction, canal-front Contemporary will auction online this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Ray Carrano and Matt Frank of Premier Brokers International. Previously offered for $3.995 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held July 28th-31st via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Never before lived in, 8335 Kelso Drive greets guests with an expansive wraparound front patio and lush landscaping. The open-plan layout across nearly 10,000 square feet is perfect for hosting gatherings both large and small, where soaring ceilings, oversized windows, and rich wood floors create a luxurious playground for entertaining. A professionally-equipped kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances is ideal for cooking casual family favorites or preparing for a five-course dinner. Two swimming pools, an outdoor summer kitchen, stone patios, and a resort-style backyard spread across 1.94 acres will lure the entertainment to the outdoors in the South Florida sunshine. When it’s time to retire, guests will feel relaxed either in the main house, complete with 6 bedrooms and 8 full and one half bathrooms or in the separate 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom guest house, designed with the same luxuries as the main home, including a fireplace, living room, kitchen, and private pool.

“I am once again ecstatic to partner with Concierge Auctions on another one of my listings. I know that Concierge will deliver unparalleled world-wide marketing and exposure for the property, all on an accelerated timeline.” said Carrano.

Additional features include a gated entry; hardwood, tile and marble floors; soaring, coffered ceilings; custom millwork; walls of glass; High Impact Low É windows and doors throughout; master sanctuary with his and hers spa baths, dual vanities, bidet, and freestanding soaking tub; chef’s kitchen with two islands, one with breakfast bar seating, two sinks; formal dining room; wet bar; two swimming pools; spa; outdoor kitchen; stone patios, paths, and lawn; fire pit; impeccable professional landscaping; and an oversized front patio. There are also two garages in the main house for three cars and an additional garage with space for two cars in the guest house.

The community of Palm Beach Gardens on Florida’s southeastern coast is celebrated as a mecca for golfers, sun seekers, and nature lovers. Home of the PGA—just five minutes from the PGA National Golf Resort—championship golfers from around the globe visit Palm Beach Gardens each year. There is no shortage of clubs nearby, with 12 golf clubs only 7 miles from 8335 Kelso Drive. Comprised of upscale gated communities and minutes to shopping and restaurants at Palm Beach Gardens mall, Palm Beach Gardens is a world away from the bustle of Miami and West Palm Beach, yet offers proximity to it all.

8335 Kelso Drive is available for in-person showings daily by appointment and virtual open houses and private showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.