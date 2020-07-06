SCP Health Appoints President, Emergency Medicine & Hospital Services
Veteran SCP Health leader, Jim Guidry, is now national clinical practice management company's new President, Emergency Medicine & Hospital ServicesLAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCP Health (SCP), an industry leader in clinical practice management, announces long-time veteran SCP leader, Jim Guidry, Jr., as its new President, Emergency Medicine and Hospital Services. Guidry is an 18-year employee with the national company and has served in various executive leadership roles throughout his tenure, including most recently Division President.
Guidry’s healthcare leadership experience includes over 30 years of success in the operation of patient care delivery systems in primary care, urgent care, and emergency medicine specialties. He’s worked closely with care delivery teams, hospital C-suite executives, medical staffs, and business management professionals driving high quality patient care.
“Jim has a unique combination of problem-solving, relationship building, and execution skills, along with a high level of accountability and performance from his teams,” remarked SCP Chief Operating Officer Rob Reilly. “His leadership and focus on client success will serve SCP Health well going forward.”
Guidry added, “I am grateful for this new appointment and prepared to help our company deliver the highest level of patient care in service to our hospital clients throughout the country, which is more critical now than ever."
Guidry holds an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana, with extensive graduate-level studies in Healthcare Administration at The Ohio State University. He is also a master-level graduate of Rapport Leadership International.
####
About SCP Health
SCP Health (SCP) is a clinical company. At our core we work to bring hospitals and healers together in the pursuit of clinical effectiveness. With a portfolio of over 8 million patients, 7500 providers, 30 states, and 400 healthcare facilities, SCP Health is a leader in clinical practice management spanning the entire continuum of care, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, wellness, telemedicine, intensive care, and ambulatory care.
