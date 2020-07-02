Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,244 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Pensacola man for child pornography

 

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested William Gray, 44, of 5718 Turkey Road, Pensacola, on 20 counts of promotion of child pornography. 

FDLE agents, with assistance from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant yesterday at Gray’s home and found numerous digital images and videos of child pornography. 

Gray was booked into the Escambia County Jail and ordered held without bond pending first appearance.  The investigation will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit. 

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary, Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001​​

 

You just read:

FDLE arrests Pensacola man for child pornography

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.