FDLE arrests Pensacola man for child pornography

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested William Gray, 44, of 5718 Turkey Road, Pensacola, on 20 counts of promotion of child pornography.

FDLE agents, with assistance from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant yesterday at Gray’s home and found numerous digital images and videos of child pornography.

Gray was booked into the Escambia County Jail and ordered held without bond pending first appearance. The investigation will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit.

