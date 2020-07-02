For Immediate Release:

July 2, 2020

Former Belmont County Transportation Improvement District Fiscal Manager Indicted

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office today announced the indictment of former Belmont County Transportation Improvement District Fiscal Manager Cory Clark following an investigation conducted by the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit. Clark was indicted on six felony counts - one count of Theft in Office (F-4), three counts of Tampering with Records, and two counts of Forgery.

While serving as the District fiscal manager, Clark was alleged to have increased District check amounts and made payments to himself, which support the forth degree Theft in Office felony charge and third degree felony Tampering charges. The investigation also found that Clark forged someone else’s name to checks that were issued on behalf of the District.

The loss to the District is more than $3,500.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.