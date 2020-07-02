STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON USMCA

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released the following response to USMCA taking effect July 1, 2020.

"USMCA is a homerun for American farmers and ranchers and President Donald Trump, Secretary Perdue and Ambassador Lighthizer knocked it out of the park. I applaud their commitment to replacing NAFTA with the USMCA and congratulate them on this significant accomplishment.

The promise of a brighter economic future offered by USMCA certainly comes when agriculture producers need it the most. While reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to whiplash our economy, with USMCA farmers and ranchers can look forward to more trade, fairer trade and new opportunities for economic recovery.

With key achievements in expanded market access, biotechnology and increased transparency, American workers, farmers, ranchers and their families are getting much needed certainty. This is a huge step for American agriculture and our North American trading partners."