Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,254 in the last 365 days.

STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON USMCA

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released the following response to USMCA taking effect July 1, 2020.

"USMCA is a homerun for American farmers and ranchers and President Donald Trump, Secretary Perdue and Ambassador Lighthizer knocked it out of the park. I applaud their commitment to replacing NAFTA with the USMCA and congratulate them on this significant accomplishment.

The promise of a brighter economic future offered by USMCA certainly comes when agriculture producers need it the most. While reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to whiplash our economy, with USMCA farmers and ranchers can look forward to more trade, fairer trade and new opportunities for economic recovery.

With key achievements in expanded market access, biotechnology and increased transparency, American workers, farmers, ranchers and their families are getting much needed certainty. This is a huge step for American agriculture and our North American trading partners."

You just read:

STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON USMCA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.