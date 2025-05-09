STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON THE HISTORIC U.S.-UNITED KINGDOM TRADE DEAL

“I want to congratulate President Donald J. Trump on securing a historic trade agreement with the United Kingdom. Announced on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, this landmark deal represents a major step forward in advancing American economic prosperity and preserving trade relations with one of our oldest allies. It opens the door to more than $5 billion in new exports for American agriculture producers with expanded access for beef, ethanol, and a wide range of Texas-grown products.

By reducing or eliminating discriminatory non-tariff barriers, President Trump has leveled the playing field for our producers and ensured that Texas agriculture will thrive in one of the world’s most important markets. This deal not only enhanced trade but also reinforced our shared values and strengthened the special relationship between America and the United Kingdom. It’s a win for American jobs, American families, and the hardworking men and women who feed and clothe the world.”