COMMISSIONER SID MILLER INTRODUCES LEGENDARY STORYTELLERS BOB AND KELLI PHILLIPS AS TDA & GO TEXAN BRAND AMBASSADORS

With their help, TDA & GO TEXAN is set to take its brand recognition to new heights

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) proudly announce that renowned Texas storytellers Bob and Kelli Phillips are now official brand ambassadors for TDA and GO TEXAN. As cherished former hosts of America’s longest-running independently produced television series, Texas Country Reporter, Kelli and Bob Phillips offer decades of experience in showcasing the heart and spirit of the Lone Star State.

“I am thrilled to introduce Bob and Kelli Phillips as TDA and GO TEXAN Brand Ambassadors,” Commissioner Miller proudly announced. “Their continuous legacy of sharing Texas stories highlights what makes our state unique, from small businesses and artisanal products to barbecue joints and bluebonnets. Nobody knows Texas like Bob and Kelli, and nobody tells the story of Texas like they do. They truly represent the spirit of TDA and the GO TEXAN program.”

The GO TEXAN program, established to promote products made in Texas by Texans, has spent over a quarter of a century highlighting a dynamic network of entrepreneurs, artisans, ranchers, farmers, and manufacturers. As brand ambassadors, Bob and Kelli Phillips will lend their unique talents to amplify that mission.

"We are truly honored to be named brand ambassadors for the TDA and GO TEXAN, especially under the leadership of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller,” emphasized the Phillipses. “As Texans who have spent more than five decades sharing the stories of this great state, it’s a privilege to help promote the incredible people, products, and places that make Texas so special. We believe that supporting local businesses and celebrating Texas’s rich agricultural heritage is more important than ever, and we’re excited to be a part of this important initiative."

“With Bob and Kelli’s unique blend of authenticity, charm, and in-depth Texas knowledge, I am confident this partnership will inspire a new era of recognition and growth for TDA and GO TEXAN across every corner of the state,” added Commissioner Miller. “This marks a new chapter in our agency’s mission to promote Texas-made products and the farmers, ranchers, and entrepreneurs that craft and produce them.”

To learn more about the GO TEXAN program and how to become a member, visit www.gotexan.org.