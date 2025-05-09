OPINION: TEXAS AGRICULTURE AND AMERICAN FOOD SECURITY: INNOVATION AND GROWTH

An Editorial by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

May 9, 2025

As Texas Agriculture Commissioner and a lifelong rancher, I've seen firsthand how technology has transformed our farms and revamped the way we do business. Modern producers now utilize precision agriculture tools to monitor soil conditions, track livestock, optimize irrigation, and manage resources with unprecedented efficiency. To power virtually all of these essential innovations, we require access to Wi-Fi connectivity that relies on unlicensed spectrum.

In 2020, President Trump and his Federal Communications Commission made a forward-thinking decision that has proven invaluable for Texas agriculture. By unanimously opening the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use, the FCC vastly expanded the airwaves available for Wi-Fi and similar technologies. This additional capacity couldn't have arrived at a better time for Texas producers.

The economic impact has exceeded all expectations. In just 2023 and 2024, the economic value of Wi-Fi grew to $870 billion nationwide. By 2027, this figure is projected to reach $1.2 trillion in GDP contribution. This isn't abstract economic theory; it's real-world growth supporting over 7 million American jobs in 2023 alone.

In Texas, we've seen this lead directly to agricultural innovation. Our producers are deploying wireless sensor networks across thousands of acres to monitor soil moisture, nutrient levels, and crop health in real-time. Ranchers are using Wi-Fi-enabled tracking systems to oversee herd health and location. Processing facilities are implementing quality control systems that rely on dependable wireless connectivity. All these applications require substantial wireless capacity, which is precisely what the 6 GHz expansion provided.

These success stories share a common foundation: they rely on wireless capacity that has grown tremendously due to the 6 GHz decision. The additional spectrum has enabled rural broadband providers to deliver faster, more reliable service to remote operations. It has allowed farms and ranches to deploy more devices across larger areas and has supported the data-intensive applications that define modern agriculture.

The next generation of agricultural technology will require even greater wireless capacity. Autonomous equipment, artificial intelligence applications, and comprehensive digital farm management systems represent the future of competitive agriculture. These technologies will depend on Wi-Fi 7, which has been shown to double or potentially triple the throughput of the current generation of Wi-Fi.

However, Wi-Fi 7 needs additional spectrum in the 7 GHz band to reach its full potential. Without this spectrum, American agricultural producers risk losing their technological edge at a time when global competition is intensifying, and environmental challenges are mounting.

Policymakers should follow President Trump’s lead from 2020 and build on this success by protecting the existing 6 GHz allocation while expanding into portions of the 7 GHz band. Research shows this approach would generate an additional $79.6 billion in economic value between 2025 and 2027 alone and create 1.5 million additional American jobs by 2032.

The economic rationale for Texas agriculture is clear. Our producers compete in global markets where efficiency and productivity determine success. The technological tools enabled by sufficient unlicensed spectrum directly support our competitive position. When Texas farmers and ranchers can deploy cutting-edge systems across their operations, they maintain their status as the most productive agricultural producers in the world.

I've spent my career fighting for policies that empower rather than restrict Texas agriculture. The successful approach to spectrum policy that expanded the 6 GHz band is exactly the kind of government decision that creates opportunity without overregulation. By continuing this approach through the protection of existing allocations and thoughtful expansion into the 7 GHz band, we can ensure American agricultural producers remain the most innovative and productive on earth.

As we consider our nation's spectrum strategy, let's remember what's at stake for American agriculture. The right decisions will support continued innovation, enhanced productivity, and sustainable resource management. The wrong decisions could hamstring our producers at a critical moment. For the sake of Texas agriculture and America's food security, let's choose the path of innovation and growth.