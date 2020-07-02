Florida Highway Patrol Urges Motorists to Never Drive Impaired this Independence Day

July 2, 2020

~ Arrive Alive and designate a sober driver this Fourth of July weekend. ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) urges everyone to use caution when traveling on Florida roads this Independence Day for a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) encourages motorists who may be traveling this weekend to ensure their vehicle is road-ready, everyone buckles up, and most importantly – never drive impaired.

“The Florida Highway Patrol is committed to ensuring Florida motorists Arrive Alive this Fourth of July weekend,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “If you plan on drinking this Fourth of July, ensure you have a designated driver. The life you save may be your own. If you witness an impaired driver, we encourage you to dial *FHP (347) or 911.”

In July 2019, there were 31,041 crashes in Florida, of which 476 involved drugs and/or alcohol, and 2,812 DUI arrests were made. FHP troopers will be conducting enforcement operations throughout the holiday weekend, targeting aggressive and impaired drivers statewide.

FLHSMV and FHP offer the following driving safety tips for this year’s Fourth of July weekend:

Never drive impaired and designate a sober driver. Do not let anyone who has been drinking or using drugs that cause impairment to get behind the wheel, including you.

Always buckle up. A seatbelt is your vehicle’s most important safety feature and saves lives.

Put the phone down and focus on driving. Distracted driving is extremely risky behavior and focused attention on driving helps to prevent crashes.

Travelers should use caution when traveling during times of low visibility, especially at night. Make sure to get adequate rest to prevent drowsy driving.

Call *FHP (*347) or dial 911 to report drunk drivers, traffic crashes, stranded or disabled motorists or suspicious incidents on the road.

