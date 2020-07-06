EMPYRION WEALTH MANAGEMENT Named to the Investor.com 2020 Top Firms in California List

Kimberly Foss, CFP®, CPWA®, Founder and President

Empyrion was also named one of Investor.com's 2020 Firms to Watch earlier this year

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Investor.com is making it easier for California residents to find an advisor they can trust, with the release of its 2020 Top Firms in California list. Empyrion Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) headquartered in Roseville, received a five-out-of-five star rating by Investor.com’s Trust Algorithm, and is one of only 100 firms in the entire state to earn the Top Firm honor.

Investor.com’s Trust Algorithm combines both publicly accessible data from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) as well as proprietary information such as the security of a firm’s website. Empyrion Wealth Management received the highest star rating possible by the Algorithm.

“We are so honored to be included in Investor.com’s ranking and proud to serve Californians and investors local to the Roseville area,” said Kimberly Foss, President and Founder of Empyrion Wealth Management. “When it comes to serving our clients, our belief is that people come before profit, and service is above self. This mission is the foundation of our relationship with our clients and is central to how we serve them every day.”

A consumer advocacy project with the mission of serving Americans as a trusted resource for researching and comparing financial advisors, Investor.com analyzes 28 million data points from 690,000 financial professionals and 16,000 firms across the country on a monthly basis to determine which firms can be trusted and which ones have red flags consumers should know about.

“Our goal at Investor.com is to make it easy for Americans to find a firm and advisor they can trust,” said Blain Reinkensmeyer, Investor.com’s co-founder. “My grandparents spent over $100,000 on excessive fees alone, working with a financial advisor they thought they could trust, and I don’t want to see that happen to anyone else. In fact, Americans lose billions of dollars to excessive fees and overly expensive financial products each year, so we truly want to highlight fiduciaries — those who have a legal obligation to be unbiased and to put the interests of their clients first.”

Foss — a proud fiduciary, a Certified Financial Planner™ professional, a Certified Private Wealth Advisor®, and a candidate for the Certified Financial Therapist™ certification — brings both technical expertise and real passion to her work with clients, focusing on thriving retirees,

women in transition, and family stewards.

To view the entire list of the Top Financial Advisor Firms in California, please visit: https://investor.com/financial-advisor-firms/california.

ABOUT EMPYRION WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Empyrion Wealth Management™, an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, provides customized wealth management advice and comprehensive financial planning for women in transition, thriving retirees, and family stewards. For more information, visit www.empyrionwealth.com or follow Kimberly Foss/Empyrion on Twitter Linkedin, and Facebook.

To learn more about Empyrion Wealth Management’s profile on investor.com, visit https://investor.com/rias/empyrion-wealth-management-105888.

ABOUT INVESTOR.COM

Investor.com was launched in 2018 to serve Americans as a trusted resource for researching and comparing financial advisors. Investor.com is wholly owned by Reink Media Group, a privately held company founded in 2009. For more information, visit investor.com/about.