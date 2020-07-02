Carine Vloemans and Cait Curley Sit Down With Candice Georgiadis
Cait Curley, educator, entrepreneur, social media influencer, marketing specialist, and content creator
Success is inside of you and reflects itself in your outer life. I followed my inner passion which still gives me the drive while showing me too the path to follow."
-
None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
There is not so much one particular helpful person to whom I am grateful. The first thing that comes to my mind is my inner voice, I am very grateful to my inner voice to lead me on my path!
The second one in fact is a particular person that appeared and disappeared in my life just like that, in only two days. This is a nice story. I was not even a week in Greece when my belongings arrived from the Netherlands in 1989. In those days it was very difficult to bring belongings into the country. You had to have detailed lists of the contents of your goods.The lists needed to have all kinds of stamps and seals from authorities.
My goods were at the customs, waiting for me to “bail” them out. I asked my brand new neighbours, in my broken Greek language, how do people transport here: where to rent a truck? They answered that you have to ask a private truck owner to help you out. They intermediated for me. Well, next morning there was a short skinny older man ringing my doorbell! He drove me 100km with his truck to collect my belongings at the customs office .
To make a long story short: he saved me from a nasty female clerk who did her best to make my life difficult! He defended me with his thoughtful ideas, and also pleaded for me that I was a foreigner who would bring new ideas to the healthcare system for the island. I was impressed by his passionate plea! The result was that I had to take the bus back home, to get another paper done. The next day he picked me up again and everything resolved itself smoothly, without bribes, and I had to pay the truck driver for only one drive!
I never met the driver again, although he lived in the same small city. He appeared and disappeared as if he was an angel in disguise! Everytime something looks difficult to me in life, I remember this story, with the feeling of trust that something or someone will pop up, right when I need it. The full interview is available here.
-
Was there a tipping point that made you decide to focus on this particular area? Can you share a story about that?
Well, I do focus on industrial hemp more than any other area in cannabis. When I began to do so, I also became aware of how badly it was needed. There is a huge lack of industrial hemp education and all of the products that this plant can replace, supplement or improve. Once I started learning more on all of the potential benefits of true industrialized hemp commercialization, I committed 111% to join the revolution.
Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?
Force social media and internet platforms to allow for hemp and cannabis companies to promote products and services like any other legal industry because #HempIsLegal
Force all banks and financial institutions to allow for hemp and cannabis companies to bank their business like any other legal industry because #HempIsLegal
Force all governments to recognize hemp and cannabis for what it is, a benefit to humankind and encourage it to be a central part of society.
What specific strategies have you been using to promote and advance this cause? Can you recommend any good tips for people who want to follow your lead and use their social platform for a social good?
For me, I promote what I am passionate about and what I believe in through the social channels I am involved with. I encourage everyone in the advocacy and promotion space to do the same — promote what you believe in!
What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.
It can be difficult for some individuals to welcome young and new people into the space. Don’t mind them. I have been personally attacked by certain individuals and the reasoning always comes down to their own fear, lack of understanding, and sanity.
Remember that you are honoring the plant. You don’t owe anyone anything and you don’t need to bow to anyone.
Never doubt your connection to the plant. It doesn’t matter where you or your admiration for the plant came from.
It’s not going to be easy fighting against a force such as the government.
Don’t speak it or believe it until a contract is signed. Complete reading the interview here.
