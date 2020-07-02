Property Damage Crash/Royalton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B202036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/01/20 4:49 PM

STREET: Howe Hill Road

TOWN: Sharon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 2.5 miles south of River Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Phoebe Cone

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end and left rear

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Vermont State Police in Royalton

were notified of a single vehicle crash on Howe Hill Road that resulted in the

vehicle traveling over an embankment and a utility pole being broken. Troopers

responded to the scene and spoke with the operator, Cone, learning that the

crash had occurred on Monday June 29, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM. Cone

reported she was traveling north going downhill at 35 miles per hour on new

pavement that was wet from rain when she lost control of her vehicle. Cone said

her vehicle struck the pole and some trees adjacent to the roadway. Cone said

she was wearing her seatbelt and that it saved her life. Cone was issued a

traffic complaint for unreasonable and imprudent speeds for conditions and

warned for duty to report a traffic crash. Investigation determined that Cone's

vehicle traveled left of the center of the roadway, crossed the oncoming lane of

travel and struck a utility pole located approximately ten off the roadway. The

vehicle then struck several small trees and one large tree before coming to rest

facing the opposite direction approximately 25 feet off the road. The vehicle

was not visible to passing traffic at the final position of uncontrolled rest.

Green Mountain Power was notified and responded to the scene to repair the

broken pole. Blakeman’s Towing responded at the owner's request to remove the

vehicle.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint __6034405______ T23 VSA _1081(a)

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:

