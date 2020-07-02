Property Damage Crash/Royalton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B202036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/01/20 4:49 PM
STREET: Howe Hill Road
TOWN: Sharon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 2.5 miles south of River Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Phoebe Cone
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end and left rear
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Vermont State Police in Royalton
were notified of a single vehicle crash on Howe Hill Road that resulted in the
vehicle traveling over an embankment and a utility pole being broken. Troopers
responded to the scene and spoke with the operator, Cone, learning that the
crash had occurred on Monday June 29, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM. Cone
reported she was traveling north going downhill at 35 miles per hour on new
pavement that was wet from rain when she lost control of her vehicle. Cone said
her vehicle struck the pole and some trees adjacent to the roadway. Cone said
she was wearing her seatbelt and that it saved her life. Cone was issued a
traffic complaint for unreasonable and imprudent speeds for conditions and
warned for duty to report a traffic crash. Investigation determined that Cone's
vehicle traveled left of the center of the roadway, crossed the oncoming lane of
travel and struck a utility pole located approximately ten off the roadway. The
vehicle then struck several small trees and one large tree before coming to rest
facing the opposite direction approximately 25 feet off the road. The vehicle
was not visible to passing traffic at the final position of uncontrolled rest.
Green Mountain Power was notified and responded to the scene to repair the
broken pole. Blakeman’s Towing responded at the owner's request to remove the
vehicle.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint __6034405______ T23 VSA _1081(a)
