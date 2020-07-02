Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,213 in the last 365 days.

Property Damage Crash/Royalton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20B202036                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton                                         

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/01/20 4:49 PM

STREET: Howe Hill Road

TOWN: Sharon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 2.5 miles south of River Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: clear               

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Phoebe Cone

AGE: 30    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end and left rear

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Vermont State Police in Royalton

were notified of a single vehicle crash on Howe Hill Road that resulted in the

vehicle traveling over an embankment and a utility pole being broken.  Troopers

responded to the scene and spoke with the operator, Cone, learning that the

crash had occurred on Monday June 29, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM.  Cone

reported she was traveling north going downhill at 35 miles per hour on new

pavement that was wet from rain when she lost control of her vehicle.  Cone said

her vehicle struck the pole and some trees adjacent to the roadway.  Cone said

she was wearing her seatbelt and that it saved her life.  Cone was issued a

traffic complaint for unreasonable and imprudent speeds for conditions and

warned for duty to report a traffic crash.  Investigation determined that Cone's

vehicle traveled left of the center of the roadway, crossed the oncoming lane of

travel and struck a utility pole located approximately ten off the roadway.  The

vehicle then struck several small trees and one large tree before coming to rest

facing the opposite direction approximately 25 feet off the road.  The vehicle

was not visible to passing traffic at the final position of uncontrolled rest.

Green Mountain Power was notified and responded to the scene to repair the

broken pole.  Blakeman’s Towing responded at the owner's request to remove the

vehicle.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint __6034405______ T23 VSA _1081(a)

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Property Damage Crash/Royalton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.