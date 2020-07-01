26th Judicial District COVID-19 Modified Court Operations Beginning July 6, 2020

In the continued interest of the health and safety of the community and court personnel, we remain committed to balancing access to justice with the ongoing public health crisis that COVID-19 presents.

In accordance with all COVID-19 related emergency directives from North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, the 26th Judicial District has modified its court operations for the month of July 2020.

Court offices in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse remain open for business. However, by order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Everyone is encouraged to use email and telephone to communicate with staff of the 26th Judicial District to minimize the number of persons entering the courthouse. Contact information for court offices may be found on the Judicial Directory.

Read the press release for a complete listing of court operations for the 26th Judicial District Courts and Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office.