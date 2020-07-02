Sporting Solutions partners with SCCG Management to accelerate U.S. Strategy

Sporting Solutions, Leading Sportsbook and Lottery Supplier Logo of Las Vegas based casino gaming consultancy, SCCG Management. Corporate Logo for Groupe FDJ, France's Leading Force in Sports Betting

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading sportsbook and lottery supplier Sporting Solutions has teamed up with U.S.-based consultants SCCG Management to accelerate their entry into the North American sports betting market.

SCCG will provide business development and strategic support to Sporting Solutions in the region, as the sportsbook supplier builds on its success in highly competitive and regulated global jurisdictions.

Alongside fully automated solutions for pricing and risk management, which leverage and incorporate machine management techniques from global financial markets to generate bespoke odds, Sporting Solutions will supply its cutting-edge sportsbook software and trader tooling. The dynamic, modular and highly configurable offerings are designed to give U.S. operators an alternative to the manual and inflexible approach of incumbent solutions.

Sporting Solutions has long been regarded as a market-leader for US sports, with an extensive suite of proprietary models powered by access to a wide range of official data and overlaid with superior pricing and trading expertise. Its latest offerings are complemented by a range of features for US players designed to enhance customer experience and improve business performance.

With a head office in Las Vegas, SCCG Management has extensive experience providing business and product development services in the U.S. betting and gaming market, partnering with some of the industry’s leading operators and suppliers, including Betfred.

Edward Peace, Managing Director of Sporting Solutions, said: “We are pleased to be bringing SCCG Management on board to assist with our North American operations and have high hopes for the opportunities the partnership will present. He added: “Our combined expertise will serve as a major advantage as we move to fast-track our growth strategy in the region and build on our strong international brand presence to gain market share in sports betting states.”

Stephen Crystal, Managing Partner at SCCG Management, said: “Sporting Solutions” value proposition is unique in the way it helps operators deliver a bespoke, highly differentiated sports betting experience to their customers. Their pricing, risk management and software solutions are proven to help partners improve hold percentages, grow handle and win market share in competitive markets around the world, and we believe they will prove highly disruptive in the U.S. market. We will work closely together to cement the company’s unique market position, leveraging their established skills and products as well as our experience in driving growth in the ever-changing sports betting landscape.”

Sporting Solutions was acquired in June 2019 by FDJ Gaming Solutions a FDJ Group company to support its B2B strategy, which is focused on driving growth from international markets.

About Sporting Solutions

Sporting Solutions is a FDJ Gaming Solutions subsidiary which provides betting services for FDJ Group (EPA: FDJ) and over 40 operators in regulated jurisdictions, including many of the best-known bookmakers in the UK and internationally. Sporting Solutions is the premium supplier and market leader for odds provision, trading expertise & risk management services and software solutions. It was born from Sporting Index – the global leader in trading the most volatile form of sports betting since 1992 – and for the past decade has been leveraging this capability to deliver a best-of-breed b2b proposition.

For further information: www.sportingsolutions.com

About SCCG Management

Based in Las Vegas Nevada and lead by Stephen Crystal, SCCG Management is a consultancy providing services in business and product development, sports betting, land-based casino operations, mobile and iGaming technology and services, and esports across the largest gaming markets in the US. https://SCCGManagement.com.