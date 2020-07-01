July 1, 2020 - Texas Triggers Additional Unemployment Benefit Extension Period

Date: July 1, 2020

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ On June 26, 2020, the Department of Labor notified the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) that the state triggered onto High Unemployment Period ( HUP ). Beginning July 5, HUP will allow for up to an additional 7 weeks, or 30 percent of the regular maximum balance, immediately following the conclusion of State Extended Benefits (State EB). The first week TWC anticipates individuals transitioning to HUP is the week ending October 3, 2020.

HUP was triggered when the seasonally adjusted total unemployment rates (TUR) exceeded 8 percent and were greater than 110 percent of the corresponding rate in both prior years. In May, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Texas was 13 percent. A detailed breakdown of Texas unemployment information for May can be found at TexasLmi.com.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation ( Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation ), passed as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), previously extended unemployment benefits for 13 weeks starting March 29, 2020. State EB, triggered on May 31, 2020, provided up to an additional 13 weeks starting July 4. Individuals qualifying for 13 weeks of State EB would transition to HUP the week ending October 3, 2020. While triggered on, HUP increases the maximum potential number of weeks for claimants on regular unemployment to 59 weeks and individuals on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance from 39 weeks to 46 weeks.

State Extnded Benefits and High Unemployment Period Benefits are only available while the Texas economy meets qualifications for triggering them on. If Texas triggers off these measures, additional weeks will no longer be available regardless of balance shown on claimants’ accounts.

Since the week ending in March 13, 2020, TWC has taken 3.6 million initial claims and paid out $16.1 billion in unemployment benefits. For more information about unemployment benefits paid or to view an interactive map of claims, visit TWC’s UI by the Numbers page.

To apply for unemployment benefits or to request payment visit ui.texasworkforce.org. All claimants should keep their mailing and email addresses current in the unemployment benefits services system to prevent delays in communication. No action is required by the customer, if qualified TWC will automatically enroll the customer in HUP. The customer should simply continue filing their payment request timely if they are still unemployed.

###mmh