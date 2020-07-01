CHIP SEAL & FOG SEAL PROJECTS IN THE YANKTON AREA

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Contact: Rodney Gall, Gregory Rothschadl, or Brian Wenisch,(605)668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says chip seal & fog seal applications will be applied to several highways in the Yankton Area of the state beginning Monday, July 6, and will move from one project to the next in the following order:

Highway 81 – 16 miles, from just north of the intersection of 263rd Street to just north of the intersection of 278th Street in Freeman. Approximate time to complete the chip seal is 2 days. The fog seal will take another day to complete.

Highway 46 West – 9.2 miles, from west of the intersection of 431st Avenue to just west of the of the Highway 81 intersection. Approximate time to complete the chip seal is 1.5 days. The fog seal will take another 1.5 days to complete.

Highway 153 – 2.4 miles, from the intersection of Highway 50 to the intersection of Highway 52. Approximate time to complete the chip seal is one day. The fog seal will take another day to complete.

Highway 52 – 0.5 miles, in Yankton from the intersection of West City Limits Road to the intersection of Summit Street. Approximate time to complete the chip seal is half a day. The fog seal will take another half day to complete.

Highway 50 – 6.2 miles, from just east of the intersection of 471st Avenue to just north of the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 50. Approximate time to complete the chip seal is 1.5 days. The fog seal will take another 1.5 days to complete.

Highway 11 – 0.2 miles, from just south of the Highway 46 intersection to just north of the Highway 46 intersection. Approximate time to complete the chip seal is a half day. The fog seal will take another half day to complete.

Highway 46 East – from west of the of the Highway 11 intersection to just east of the Highway 11 intersection. Approximate time to compete the chip seal is a half day. The fog seal will take another half day to complete.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

The Road Guy Construction Company Inc from Yankton, is the prime contractor on the $900,000 project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -