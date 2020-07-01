4th of July Enforcement Plans

TOP STORY

Highway Safety

Inside DPS

Media Alert

Press Release

Protecting Utah

Wednesday July 1, 2020

Home Safely

What are your 4th of July plans?

Our plans for the 4th include working extra shifts with the goal of helping to make sure everyone to gets where they’re going and gets home safely.

Increased Enforcement

Extra DUI, Seat Belt, Speed and Distracted Patrols Will Be Worked Statewide

Over 240 Extra DUI Shifts

Troopers, officers and deputies throughout the state will be working over 240 extra DUI shifts through the 4th of July weekend.

Alcohol and drugs can impair perception, judgment, motor skills, and memory – the skills critical for safe and responsible driving.

Deaths caused by impaired driving are preventable, and too many lives are tragically cut short in traffic crashes involving alcohol- and drug-impaired driving.

Impaired driving not only puts the driver at risk – it threatens the lives of passengers and all others who share the road.

Every instance of drunk driving is 100% preventable. Drive sober.

Illegal drugs, as well as prescription and over-the-counter medications, can be just as deadly on the road as alcohol.

If your plans include drinking alcoholic beverages, make sure they also include a safe and sober ride home.

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

100+ Miles Per Hour Speeding

Recently, the roads have had less traffic, and that’s led some drivers to exceed the speed limit.

More frequently than ever our Troopers have been encountering drivers exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Below you will see numbers and a graph of 100+ MPH speeding tickets issued by UHP from January to June in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Drive Safely

Research shows that 94% of all crashes are caused by human error or choice.

Seat Belts Save Lives

Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.

Troopers see the difference seat belts make in even minor crashes all the time.

In 2015, seat belts saved an estimated 13,941 people from dying. From 2011 to 2015 seat belts saved nearly 64,000 lives—enough people to fill a large sports arena.

During a crash, being buckled up helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, whereas being completely thrown out of a vehicle is almost always deadly.

Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers.

If you’re traveling a long distance and passengers want to sleep, make sure they stay properly buckled at all times.

Focus on Driving

Whether it’s phones, food, friends, passengers – a lot can distract you from the road.

When you’re driving, focus on driving. That text or call or that bite of burger can wait.

Look Twice, Save a Life – Ride to Live

Look Twice

There will be plenty of our two-wheeled friends out on the roads.

Take an extra second to look twice for them – especially when you’re turning at intersections or into or out of driveways, or changing lanes.

Ride to Live

Never ride beyond your skill level – check out this map that rates Utah’s roads for their difficulty for motorcyclists.

Ride ATGATT – all the gear, all the time. Your gear is the only thing protecting you in the event of a crash.

Ride sober – riding a motorcycle takes coordination, balance and most important, good judgment. Alcohol, more than any other single factor, can rob you of your ability to think clearly and ride safely.

Slow Down, Move Over

If you see a service or emergency vehicle with its lights flashing on the shoulder, slow down and move over a lane.

Give your first responders the room they need to safely work.

Wishing Everyone a Safe and Happy 4th

We hope everyone has a safe and Happy 4th of July.

Our Troopers will be out helping to make sure everyone gets home safely.

###

posted 30 mins ago