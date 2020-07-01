More rains equal more mud sliding on closed section of Highway 68 (July 1, 2020)

Highway 93 at Henderson and Highway 99 east of Highway 13 also remain closed

MANKATO, Minn. — (3 p.m.) The Mankato office of the Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to battle rain-related issues as additional rainfall delays progress on impacted area state highways.

Highway 68 from Highway 15 to just west of Blue Earth County Road 24 (south of Courtland) closed the morning of June 29 due to mudslide and remains closed. A second mudslide in the area is creeping closer to the road and the slide that closed Highway 68 yesterday has seen additional activity. The Highway 68 closure will remain in place until it is safe to allow traffic to return. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use Highway 14.

Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson closed at 2 p.m. on June 29 due to flooding on the Rush River and will remain closed until water recedes and repairs can be made. Officials say there is too much water over the road to see if there is damage. Motorists can use Highway 19 as alternate route.

Highway 99 east of Highway 13 closed around 10 a.m. on June 30 due to a failed culvert and remains closed for repairs at this time. MnDOT staff are waiting for the water to go down before they can make repairs. Traffic detoured to Highway 13, Highway 21 and Le Sueur County Road 3.

MnDOT officials will be closely monitoring all the sites and will open to traffic as soon as it is safe for motorists.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

