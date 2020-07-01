Middlesex Barracks / Vandalism

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302717

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Neil Carey

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: Wednesday, July 1, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Reservoir

INCIDENT: Vandalism

SUSPECT: Under investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which graffiti from a white supremacist hate group was painted on the side of the Waterbury Dam in Waterbury.

The graffiti was discovered by a worker at the dam this week and reported to the state police barracks in Middlesex on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The graffiti was painted on the east side of the dam, a location that has little visibility to the public and is not viewable from the water. The graffiti was identified as coming from the hate group Patriot Front and was applied using a stencil, allowing the offender to apply the images quickly and then leave. There is no video of the site on the dam where the graffiti was applied, and there are no known witnesses or suspects.

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources on Wednesday afternoon removed the graffiti. A photo showing the section of the dam following the graffiti removal is attached to this release.

State police informed the Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

- 30 -