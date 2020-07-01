TheMEDICALPATIENT.com Announces Their Strategic Partnership With NY Based Goldman McCormick Public Relations
"One of the services TheMedicalPatient.com will be providing to our current and future clients is full-service reputation management.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheMEDICALPATIENT.com ( www.themedicalpatient.com) which helps Medical Practices and Doctors across the US generate new Patients; announces their exclusive Strategic Partnership with New York based Goldman McCormick Public Relations (www.goldmanmccormick.com).
"One of the services TheMedicalPatient.com will be providing to our current and future clients is full-service reputation management. We have established a partnership with one of the top public relations agencies in the country, Goldman McCormick PR. The firm will oversee this and also manage media relations for our clients. " said Mark Weston, Board Member of TheMEDICALPATIENT.com.
Founded in 2010, Goldman McCormick PR helps get their clients seen on TV, heard on radio, and read about in newspapers. The firm has over seventy-five testimonials and they are also a recipient of a 2016 Bulldog Reporter Corporate Social Responsibility PR Gold Award.
Goldman McCormick PR will also be helping raise awareness of TheMEDICALPATIENT.com's HIPPA compliant TELEMED platform.
TheMEDICALPATIENT.com also offers their PatientSupportHotline.com - a Complimentary Patient Support Platform Nationwide. It provides help and guidance to Patients and their Caregivers with questions about Coronavirus or any other Medical concern.
About TheMEDICALPATIENT.com
TheMEDICALPATIENT.com offers services, such as helping Patients to find and learn about nearby Healthcare Providers, booking appointments with the healthcare provider(s) of their choice as well unique Patient Quality of Life Support Services to Doctors for their utilization (Telemed, RPM-Remote Patient Monitoring and more).
For more information, please call 718-400-6115 x 1 and / or e-mail TheMEDICALPATIENT@gmail.com
