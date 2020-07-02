Metro Infusion Center Announces New National Contract with United Health Care

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Infusion Center, a leading provider of biologic infusion therapies, is pleased to announce a new national contract with United Health Care. This agreement provides United Health Care patients with access to Metro Infusion Center’s affordable infusion therapy treatments, state-of-the-art facilities, and patient support amenities.

Metro Infusion Center is among the nation’s leading biologic infusion providers with more than 120 outpatient infusion centers across 28 states. Metro Infusion Center is physician-owned and operated with over two decades of experience in providing biologic infusions and injections. This enables patients to receive safe, convenient, and affordable options for their biologic infusion care.

Insurance inquiries and approvals are handled within 24-48 hours thanks to the strong relationships between Metro Infusion Center and insurance providers such as United Health Care.

The contract with United Health Care applies to all nationwide members in commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Community plans. With quicker authorization and approval processes, Metro Infusion Center and United Health Care provide patients with in-network benefits at any Metro Infusion Center facility.

To learn more about Metro Infusion Center’s wide array of infusion therapies and care, find the infusion center nearest you.

About Metro Infusion Center

With over 120 infusion centers across the United States, Metro Infusion Center is one of the

nation’s leading biologic infusion providers. Patients receive the highest level of care with

biologic IV and injection therapies. Each infusion therapy center treats a variety of conditions and provides Crohn’s Disease Infusion Treatment, Rheumatoid Arthritis Infusion Treatment, and many more. Learn more about Metro Infusion Center’s array of therapies and patient support services by visiting https://metroinfusioncenter.com.