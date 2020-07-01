Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests former employee of major tourist destination for six-figure grand theft

For Immediate Release

July 1, 2020

Orlando, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Jennifer Alejandra Insuasti, 32, of 2219 Sylvan Court, Kissimmee, on one count of grand theft of $100,000 or more, a first-degree felony.  Insuasti turned herself in Monday morning.

The investigation showed that Insuasti fraudulently obtained more than $160,000 from her former employer, a major tourist destination in Central Florida. Her job involved resolving complaints received from guests, by offering refunds or free tickets.  Agents found that, on numerous occasions, using old refund accounts as a cover, she misdirected money into her personal account or the accounts of her friends.  Guests still received their refunds, but money was stolen directly from her former employer.

 Insuasti was booked into the Osceola County Jail on $100,000 bond.  The investigation will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

 For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

