School Safety Announcements | Nebraska Department of Education

This is where we share the latest news about what’s going on with School Safety and Security in Nebraska.

Save the Date:

September 24, 2020: Safety Summit – Virtual Conference

Registration information will be available at:  NCSA.org

Recently released: SchoolSafety.gov website

This is a Federal School Safety clearinghouse that provides schools with a one-stop shop for school safety best practices and resources to create a safe and supportive learning environment where students can thrive and grow.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has information for schools about regulations that may apply to them about chemical holdings. Go to: http://www.dhs.gov/cfats

