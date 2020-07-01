Attracting Excellence to Teaching Program | Nebraska Department of Education

2019-20 AETP Award Applications are now closed.

Excellence in Teaching Act Forgivable Loan Programs

On April 22, 2009, the Excellence in Teaching Act (§§ 79-8,132−79-8,140 R.R.S.) was signed by Governor Heineman revising the existing Attracting Excellence to Teaching Program and authorizing the Enhancing Excellence in Teaching Program. Funding is provided by the Excellence in Teaching Cash Fund using a portion of the State Lottery Operation Trust Fund dollars.

Attracting Excellence to Teaching Program

The Attracting Excellence to Teaching Program (AETP) provides forgivable loans to eligible students who are enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate teacher education program at an eligible Nebraska institution working towards his/her initial certificate to teach in Nebraska.

Eligible students may apply, on an annual basis, for an AETP loan in an amount of $3,000 and can apply for, and receive, AETP loans annually for up to five (5) consecutive years. In return for receiving an AETP loan, the student agrees to complete the teacher education program that s/he is currently enrolled in and commits to becoming certified and to teach full-time in an accredited or approved public or private school in Nebraska. If the student meets the loan forgiveness obligations, loans will be forgiven, beginning after the first two years of full-time teaching, in an amount up to $3,000 for each year of teaching or in an amount up to $6,000 for each year of teaching if the student teaches in a school district that has been classified as very sparse or in a school building in which at least 40% of the students qualify for the poverty factor.

Questions regarding the AETP may be directed to the financial aid office of the institution in which you are currently enrolled or to Amy Wilson, NDE, at 402-471-4837 or amy.g.wison@nebraska.gov.

Program information for individuals who applied for the first time on or after April 23, 2009

Nebraska Teacher Shortage Reports

AETP Sample Contract Language

2018 Excellence in Teaching Act Status Report

Rule 25 – Regulations Governing the Excellence in Teaching Act – 2016 version

USDE Teacher Cancellation Low Income Directory – for low income school designation

Very Sparse School Districts in Nebraska