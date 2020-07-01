Construction begins on Highway 30 in Cottonwood County July 13 (July 1, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. —Motorists are advised to expect lane restrictions and brief delays as a resurfacing project on Highway 30 from the Murray/Cottonwood County Line (Cottonwood County Road 7) to Hwy 71 will begin Monday, July 13.

The project, which should be complete in October, includes resurfacing 17 miles of Highway 30, past the communities of Jeffers and Westbrook, adding two-foot paved shoulder and repairing culverts.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Knife River Corporation from Sauk Rapids was awarded the project with a bid of $4,047,576

