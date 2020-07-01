RegScan and EXP Announce New Partnership
WILLIAMSPORT, PA, USA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegScan, Inc., a trusted provider of global compliance solutions for Environmental, Health, & Safety professionals, is pleased to announce that the RegScan™ regulatory content can now integrate with EXP Integrated Compliance Management Systems.
RegScan EHS Compliance
EXP customers who subscribe to RegScan content can pull the most current regulatory information available in RegScan databases into their own EXP software interface.
“As part of our ongoing effort to provide best-in-class content to EHS professionals, we’re excited to partner with EXP”, said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan, Inc. “RegScan continues to expand our collection of regulatory content to cover over 200 jurisdictions worldwide, and working with a global enterprise software provider like EXP is a win-win for our shared clients.”
“We are pleased to partner with RegScan and offer their up-to-date regulatory content and audit protocols”, said Sree Velicheti, CEO of EXP “seamlessly integrated within our comprehensive and highly flexible QEHS platform, providing a value added and efficient approach to regulatory compliance for our clients.”
About RegScan
Independently owned and operated, RegScan, Inc. is a provider of world-class compliance information to Fortune 1000 companies. Based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, RegScan has provided of compliance solutions for Health, Safety & Environmental practitioners for over 30 years.
RegScan’s vast regulatory library provides the framework for compliance programs within multiple industries including Manufacturing, Transportation and Distribution, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, and Governments. For businesses that need to build Corporate, Site-Based, Manufacturing, Office Space, R&D or Distribution based compliance programs, RegScan offers innovative solutions designed to address the needs of your organization.
About EXP
EXP delivers award-winning Enterprise Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) management systems. Since 1999, EXP has deployed software platforms for clients in over 100 countries, including some of the most admired global companies. EXP’s customers are consistently recognized globally for their world-class QHSE programs. EXP partners with world-class experts in incident investigation and root cause analysis, language translation, regulatory content, and learning management.
Ryan Donahue
RegScan, Inc.
+1 570-323-1010
