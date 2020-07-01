Jones Boulevard Undergoes $6 Million Upgrade Starting July 6 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is undertaking a $5.9 million, 2-mile-long upgrade of Jones Boulevard (State Route 596) from Upland Boulevard (just south of U.S. Highway 95) to Smoke Ranch Road in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. Plans call for a complete roadway rejuvenation, replacing the aggregate subbase and repaving the surface with new asphalt. These enhancements will create a smoother, safer driving surface, while eliminating cracking, rutting, and dips.

Other improvements, meanwhile, entail handicap accessible curb and gutter upgrades and installing pedestrian-activated crosswalks at Carmen Boulevard, Carl Avenue, and Eugene Avenue. Construction will start July 6, with crews working from 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Activity will initially begin at Smoke Ranch Road, working southbound, resulting in lane restrictions. The project is anticipated to finish in January 2021.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.