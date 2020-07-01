Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,143 in the last 365 days.

Public Invited to Provide Feedback on Statewide Transportation Projects Through Aug. 1

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment through Aug. 1 on planned transportation projects and improvements outlined in the Work Program document, including updates to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The STIP is a fiscally constrained, four-year planning document containing federal and state-funded transportation projects, as well as regionally significant transportation improvements funded through local and/or state dollars in accordance with the Federal Aid Highway Act and the Federal Transit Act.  These projects improve the capacity of Nevada’s transportation system, such as increasing the number of lanes, constructing new roads and intersection improvements along with certain road maintenance projects.  It also includes transit, rail, pedestrian walkway and bicycle facility projects.

NDOT works closely with metropolitan planning organizations, counties, cities, tribes and other local agencies to develop the comprehensive statewide planning document to provide a transportation system that keeps Nevada safe and connected.  

The public can comment on the draft list of projects contained in the Work Program and STIP before it is finalized for review and potential acceptance and approval by the state transportation board and governing federal agencies. To view the list of proposed projects, visit estip.nevadadot.com/comment. All public comment must be submitted before Aug. 1 to the NDOT Program Development via email to jemery@dot.nv.gov.

You just read:

Public Invited to Provide Feedback on Statewide Transportation Projects Through Aug. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.