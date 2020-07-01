Public Invited to Provide Feedback on Statewide Transportation Projects Through Aug. 1

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment through Aug. 1 on planned transportation projects and improvements outlined in the Work Program document, including updates to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The STIP is a fiscally constrained, four-year planning document containing federal and state-funded transportation projects, as well as regionally significant transportation improvements funded through local and/or state dollars in accordance with the Federal Aid Highway Act and the Federal Transit Act. These projects improve the capacity of Nevada’s transportation system, such as increasing the number of lanes, constructing new roads and intersection improvements along with certain road maintenance projects. It also includes transit, rail, pedestrian walkway and bicycle facility projects.

NDOT works closely with metropolitan planning organizations, counties, cities, tribes and other local agencies to develop the comprehensive statewide planning document to provide a transportation system that keeps Nevada safe and connected.

The public can comment on the draft list of projects contained in the Work Program and STIP before it is finalized for review and potential acceptance and approval by the state transportation board and governing federal agencies. To view the list of proposed projects, visit estip.nevadadot.com/comment. All public comment must be submitted before Aug. 1 to the NDOT Program Development via email to jemery@dot.nv.gov.