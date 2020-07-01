21±Ac Sonoma Garden & Building Site to Auction Online No Reserve via Concierge Auctions & Sotheby’s International Realty

Noci Healdsburg, 2836 Dry Creek Road, Sonoma, California Noci Healdsburg, 2836 Dry Creek Road, Sonoma, California Noci Healdsburg, 2836 Dry Creek Road, Sonoma, California Noci Healdsburg, 2836 Dry Creek Road, Sonoma, California Noci Healdsburg, 2836 Dry Creek Road, Sonoma, California

This property’s remarkable beauty provides a rare opportunity for someone to create a unique legacy—their own sanctuary, artfully balanced in nature and modernism, and sustainable for generations.” — Christopher and Aria Adjani, Sellers, Noci Healdsburg, Sonoma, California

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare opportunity for creative entrepreneurs, growers, artists, and families alike, Noci Healdsburg, a 21± acre garden and building site, will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with top listing agents Gregg Lynn and Sheri Morgensen of Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco. Located in renowned Dry Creek Valley in Northern California’s wine country of Sonoma County, the unique residential, commercial, and development opportunity—never before been offered for sale—is currently listed for $8.5 million and will auction No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held July 29th–31st via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, which allows buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are excited to partner with Concierge Auctions, known for their unprecedented global reach and results on an accelerated timeline. This truly one-of-a-kind property presents a unique residential, commercial, or development opportunity in desirable Dry Creek Valley, just a 70-minute drive from San Francisco,” stated Morgensen.

Currently the home of Noci Sonoma, artfully envisioned by the current owners, the property encompasses a private estate parcel and commercial building improvements, including distinct horticulture spaces and two commercial style buildings. Commercial/retail permits are in place for six additional buildings for a total of 47,000 square feet—an intensive grass-roofed complex designed by award-winning LA-based architect Whitney Sander; commercial buildings, designed as a connected web, including a greenhouse, barn, storage, and root cellar; and plans for a 4,500± square-foot single family home.

“After years in the city, we searched for a place where we could explore as a family; a place to have a garden to grow our food and room for our kids to frolic freely. We searched high and low for over a year and discovered this acreage in Healdsburg, the perfect balance of country and town. The more we developed the raw land, the more the land informed us on what it wanted to be,” stated the sellers Christopher and Aria Adjani. “This is a place where one can connect within nature. A place that feeds the soul, body, and senses. A place to taste and enjoy the bountiful California seasons. A place to step back into a simple authentic way of just being. This property’s remarkable beauty provides a rare opportunity for someone to create a unique legacy—their own sanctuary, artfully balanced in nature and modernism, and sustainable for generations to come.”

Positioned on the valley floor, Noci Healdsburg is embraced by a labyrinth of garden pathways, water gardens, and an abundance of specimen trees, vegetables, and edible and cutting flower gardens. Sixteen acres of the property are public spaces comprised of gardens dotted with lawns, chef’s garden, 900 fruit trees, 300 shade trees, miles of grassed walkways, a two-acre flower garden zone with 15 unique water gardens, vegetables, herbs, trellised Concord grapes, strawberries, and raspberries; 600-foot peach tunnel, and shade decks throughout. Extensive infrastructure is in place to support a true farm-to-table experience with perennial produce sustained by natural irrigation systems and two wells.

Upon entering Noci Healdsburg, be greeted by two one-of-a-kind steel frame buildings, 1,400-square-foot each, and clad with wide cedar planking interiors, exteriors, and glass end walls. Dramatic, 23-by-12-foot bi-fold hangar doors open to 5,000 square feet of hardwood decking and are highlighted with custom steel and poplar wood furnishings. Features include ultra-smooth concrete flooring and marine grade clear oak plywood ceilings.

Additional amenities include hardwood boardwalks, electricity, a 12-bedroom septic system, detached ADA public restrooms, and six agricultural buildings with insulated seed barns—all just 10 minutes to Healdsburg and 40 miles from Sonoma.

The vibrant Healdsburg community fosters a philanthropic spirit within Sonoma County and harmoniously blends rich agricultural heritage with modern sophistication. Explore an abundance of tasting rooms, award-winning restaurants featuring the best in farm-to-table cuisine, art galleries, and chic boutiques. Golf at the nearby championship Mayacama Golf Club, or spend a day on the water canoeing on the Russian River or boating on Lake Sonoma. Jetting off around the world is an ease, with close proximity 13 miles to the Sonoma County Airport or 1.5 hours to Oakland International and San Francisco International Airports.

“Healdsburg offers something for everyone. The central plaza—named by Travel + Leisure Magazine as one of ‘America’s Most Beautiful Town Squares’—has a variety of retail shops and antiquing, while downtown Healdsburg is known as ‘Art Central’, with numerous art galleries. In the heart of Sonoma County, wineries and eateries are in abundance, and a delectable Wine Country dinner is never hard to find,” stated Morgensen.

Noci Healdsburg, located at 2836 Dry Creek Road, is available for showings daily by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, photography, diligence documents, film, 3D Tours, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

