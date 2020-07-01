Khan Academy founder announced as speaker as registration opens for Summit on Innovative Education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today encouraged North Dakotans to register for the 2020 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education, announcing Khan Academy founder Sal Khan as a featured speaker. The summit will take place July 21 in a virtual format.

The summit is open to the public and brings together local and national leaders in education to share best practices and engage with educators, administrators, parents and students. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from local and national leaders, participate in locally led sessions about best practices and innovation in the classroom, and engage in the conversation surrounding a safe restart to school this coming fall.

Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, a free online learning platform, will join the summit to share his message about empowering students through personalized experiences in which each individual masters knowledge and skills in preparation for a global world. Khan Academy's content and mastery learning platform has more than 106 million registered users from all over the world and has been localized into more than 40 languages. Khan has been recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World.

In addition to the summit, Burgum encouraged nominations for the #InnovativeND Awards, which will be presented during the summit.

The awards include the following categories:

Frontline Innovation – recognizes innovative approaches in the classroom.

Collaborative Culture – recognizes efforts that reach across subjects and classrooms.

System Transformation – recognizes innovations in the educational system that will have a fundamental impact on how students learn.

Student Leadership – recognizes students who are advancing innovative education through leadership inside and outside the classroom.

For more information, to register for the 2020 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education and to submit a nomination for the #InnovativeND Awards, visit https://2020innovativeeducationsummit.eventbrite.com.