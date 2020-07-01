Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wagonhound Rest Area to temporarily close for water system overhaul

ELK MOUNTAIN, Wyo. — The Wagonhound Rest Area on Interstate 80 will be temporarily closed starting July 6 for water system rehabilitation.

Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and LCI Trucking & Construction, LLC will be replacing the water pump as well as installing a new water softener and Ultra-Violet system, among other work.

The estimated completion date for the project is July 20. Project schedules are subject to change, including due to weather conditions or equipment availability. Motorists will not have access to rest area facilities, including parking, during the closure.

Travelers can access services like food and places to rest within the cities of Rawlins (about 54 miles west) or Laramie (about 46 miles east) along I-80.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

Wagonhound Rest Area to temporarily close for water system overhaul

