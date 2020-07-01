Vermont State Police search for missing kayaker on Lake Champlain

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202784

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Jerry Partin

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: Wednesday, July 1, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missisquoi Bay on Lake Champlain

INCIDENT: Missing kayaker

NAME: Laurent Messier

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St-Armand, Quebec, Canada

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is working in conjunction with other first responders in Vermont, federal authorities and police in Quebec to search for a missing kayaker.

The kayaker, identified as Laurent Messier, 79, of St-Armand, Quebec, was reported missing by his wife at about 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, to Quebec Provincial Police. Investigators determined that Mr. Messier departed his lakefront home on Champlain Avenue by kayak at about 2:30 p.m. Monday intending to paddle to Venise-en-Quebec. A Quebec Provincial Police helicopter located the kayak empty at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, on the Vermont side of the border in Gander Bay near the mouth of the Missisquoi River. The kayak was subsequently recovered by the Swanton Fire Department. Search efforts continued Tuesday involving air assets and personnel on shore. Mr. Messier was not located.

The search Wednesday, July 1, involves the Vermont State Police Scuba Team deploying on Missisquoi Bay on the Vermont side of the border. Other participating agencies include the Quebec Provincial Police, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Highgate and Swanton fire departments.

Mr. Messier is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow lifejacket, blue swimsuit and beach sandals. Crews have not located a black oar he was carrying.

Anyone with information that may help in the search for Mr. Messier is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

- 30 -