DOCS Outside the Box! Launches Onsite COVID Testing Service for Employers

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announced today that it has launched a concierge medical service to provide onsite COVID testing for small business and large employers. The service includes the scheduling of DOCS Outside the Box medical staff, their travel to a central place of employment, and facilitation of COVID testing for a collection of employees. The results from the tests are made available within 24 – 36 business hours. Service can be set up to be recurring on a variety of schedules.

Onsite COVID testing is just one of many offerings from DOCS Outside the BOX!’s Corporate Healthcare Solutions (DOCS! CHS). DOCS! CHS partners with employers to create healthier, happier, and more productive teams. This includes establishing partnerships with physicians to create onsite clinics, administering quick and accurate screening for COVID and other infectious diseases, implementing workplace changes to ensure employee safety and wellbeing, developing programs to create resilient teams, and providing physicians to advise executives on health-related matters.

Onsite COVID Testing Service for Employers starts at less than $250 per employee. DOCS Outside the BOX!’s Corporate Healthcare Solutions fees start at $2,500 per month.

The recent pandemic has put employers in a position to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its employees. DOCS Outside the BOX!’s Corporate Healthcare Solutions provides a valuable resource to mitigate risk and control costs. DOCS! CHS can potentially lower healthcare insurance premiums, improve risk management, create safer workplaces, reduce workers comp fraud, and create healthier workplaces.

“In today’s world every executive needs a physician on speed dial,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “Our corporate healthcare services make that dream a reality.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medica care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

