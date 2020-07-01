Multi-Function Timesheet Updated With Some Significant New Features

A global leader in timesheet management systems, HMS Software has launched TimeControl 8.1, with major improvements for effective project control.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With remote work doubling in the US to over 62 percent during the coronavirus crisis of the past months, leading timesheet publisher HMS Software has announced the release of TimeControl version 8.1 with significant improvements in empowering remote workers. This release expands on years of expertise from the HMS team who have been empowering remote work with TimeControl since 2011.

“Shifting TimeControl from an on-premise only product to include Software as a Service in 2011 changed how we relate to business challenges,” explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “The vision of 'project updates from anywhere in the world', expanded in 2017 with the release of the TimeControl Mobile App. Now with TimeControl 8.1 we continue to expand how organizations are able to improve efficiency and productivity.”

Vandersluis notes that version 8.1 includes improvement both at TimeControl’s data collection layer and the data presentation layer which empowers both end-users who enter data and managers who make decisions from that data.

“Making decisions effectively needs to be a fact-based exercise,” Vandersluis says. “If there is one source of the truth on project progress, then management can make critical decisions about those projects on demand and with confidence. TimeControl helps them do that.”

TimeControl is a multi-function timesheet system that includes support for Project Tracking, Payroll, Time and Attendance, Time and Billing, Human Resource Tracking, and Research Tax Credit Tracking. New features in this version include:

Mobile Materials

Mobile Materials, a module which is now part of the free TimeControl Mobile App adds to the timesheet and crew timesheet modules to allow non-labor project costs to be entered from the field.

Calendar View

An all-new Calendar View allows for multiple tasks to be displayed per line and transforms the Calendar into a true project planning and project tracking tool.

Microsoft Project for the Web

A brand new integration with Microsoft’s newest version of Microsoft Project — Project for the Web allows users to pull tasks created from this new Microsoft Project into TimeControl automatically.

New Data Analysis Reports

A wave of new report templates which can be displayed on the web, on tablets or even scheduled for delivery via email to managers and executives provides data analysis on how projects are progressing and how the actual progress compares to the original plan.

TimeControl 8.1 will be upgraded automatically for TimeControl Online subscription clients. The upgrade is available to existing on-premise clients with a current support and maintenance agreement at no additional charge from the TimeControl upgrades site: TimeControl.com/support/updates. A free Hosted TimeControl Trial is available at freetrial.timecontrol.com. For further information about HMS Software, please visit the HMS website at: www.hms.ca or email info@hms.ca.