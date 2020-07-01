MDC's Andy Dalton Shooting Range to re-open July 8

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Finding a date the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center could re-open has been a priority for MDC staff from the moment the facility closed its doors in March.

That date has finally arrived. On July 8, MDC’s Dalton Range will re-open to the public, ending a closure caused by coronavirus concerns that began March 23. This closure was a precautionary measure and was not due to any documentation of COVID-19 being found at the facility. MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61 near Ash Grove.

Commencing with its re-opening, the Dalton Range will have new hours. Beginning with its July 8 re-opening and running through Aug. 31, the range’s hours will be:

Sunday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Thursday; 1 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Closed Monday, Tuesday and all state holidays.

“We are excited to be able to reopen the Dalton Range and welcome back shooters,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Mike Brooks. “In addition to new hours of operation, shooters will see some operational changes we have made to help increase public and staff safety. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience as we venture into the new normal at Dalton Range.”

As is the case with many other re-openings, the Dalton Range’s transition back to normalcy will be gradual. For the present, when people arrive at the range to shoot, one person from each group will come to the processing table in front of the range building to receive ear plugs and safety glasses and provide staff with a cell phone number. Visitors will be instructed to wait in their vehicles until Dalton staff calls them and at that time, they will receive check-in instructions. Here are other things people need to remember when they visit Dalton Range:

Wearing a mask will be optional

For the present, the kiosk system will not be used

All visitors will be asked to practice social distancing (at least six feet between groups) while waiting in line to be processed.

No more than two people allowed per booth with no spectators and no exceptions

No loaner equipment (spotting scopes, ear muffs, etc.) will be provided

Only one person allowed to go down-range during ceasefires

Restrooms will be available. However public will not have access to water fountains, vending machine or coffee

No more than five people on a shotgun field at a time

All range use is limited to 90 minutes on all venues when a waiting line exists

For more information about MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center, call 417-742-4361.