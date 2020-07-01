Accepting applications for a women-only managed deer hunt in the Kansas City area

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) helps connect women with outdoor skills and sports. Women may apply to participate in a managed deer hunt that will be held Oct. 24-25 at the Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area in Blue Springs. Applications for this hunt will be accepted July 1-31. This hunt is open to women 18 and older who have never harvested a white-tailed deer.

MDC manages 1,071-acres at the area as forest, open woodland, and restored native grassland. The mix of natural habitats benefits wildlife. This managed hunt is an excellent opportunity for women interested in learning about deer hunting to get training and in-field experience with a mentor at their side.

Hunters will be only allowed to use shotguns and shells with slugs designed for short-range deer hunting. A shotgun can be provided for a hunter upon request. Each hunter will have a mentor assisting them during the hunt. Hunters may harvest two deer, but only one can be an antlered deer. The managed hunt does not prevent women from harvesting deer during the regular archery and firearm deer seasons.

Hunters must attend a full-day mandatory orientation session beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. Hunters will review firearm safety and ethical hunting practices. They will also have an opportunity to shoot at the range. Afterwards, they will meet at Burr Oak Woods and attend a Deer Hunting 101 class, and they will have an opportunity to scout the zone that they will hunt in. The day will conclude with the skills portion of Hunter’s Education Certification, if the hunter has not yet completed this requirement. MDC will ask participants to follow recommended safety precautions against the COVID-19 virus during training and the hunt.

To apply for the women-only managed hunt at Burr Oak Woods, or any of MDC’s managed hunts statewide, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZkC.