Auditor Faber Announces June Auditor of State Award Recipients

For Immediate Release:

July 1, 2020

Auditor Faber Announces Auditor of State Award Recipients

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber is pleased to announce that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports.

Tri-County North Local School District (Preble County) Belmont County Land Reutilization Corporation (Belmont County) City of Oakwood (Montgomery County) Everest High School (Franklin County) Ohio Valley Educational Service Center (Guernsey County) Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (Tuscarawas County) Northern Ohio Rural Water (Huron County) Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority (Lucas County) Public Entities Pool of Ohio (Lucas County) State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc. (Adams County) Paulding County Hospital (Paulding County) BORMA, Inc. (Wood County) Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation (Cuyahoga County) Wooster Growth Corporation (Wayne County) Butler County RTA (Butler County) Memorial Hospital of Union County (Union County) Earnhart Hill Regional WSD (Pickaway County) Miami East Local School District (Miami County) Worthington CIC (Franklin County) Muskingum County TID (Muskingum County) Midwest Pool Risk Mgmt. Agency (Van Wert County)

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance Lack of timely annual financial report submission Bank reconciliation issues Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance Findings for recovery less than $500 Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

